Pakistan to hold talks with Iran on deadline of gas pipeline

A delegation led by Caretaker Federal Minister for Energy Muhammad Ali left for Pakistan to discuss Iran Pakistan Gas Pipeline project.

“The delegation will request Iran for an extension in deadline of completing the pipeline in Pakistan,” sources said.

Caretaker Energy Minister Muhammad Ali will discuss the issue with his Iranian counterpart.

According to an agreement Pakistan has been bound to complete the gas pipeline till Iran border by March 2024, according to sources.

Pakistani delegation will seek extension in completion deadline of the pipeline project in the context of US sanctions against Iran, sources added.

Managing Director Inter-State Gas Systems Nadeem Bajwa and the energy ministry’s officials accompanied with the minister.

The project remains substantially delayed. While the Iranian section of the pipeline has been completed, the Pakistani section remains under construction and subject to delays owing to concerns with regard to the US sanctions on Iran.

Energy Minister Muhammad Ali in September said that the work on the Pakistan-Iran gas pipeline has been initiated.

Talking to the media in Lahore, the minister said that 20 per cent natural gas has been decreased in country as compared to last year, while the government would try to manage gas load-shedding in winter; however, he added the government could not provide gas on cheaper rates, while buying on higher price.