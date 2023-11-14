Peshawar, Karachi W, Multan, FATA qualify for Pak Cup semis

LAHORE - The seventh round of Pakistan Cup 2023-24, played at four venues across Rawalpindi, AJK and Abbottabad, saw wins for Karachi Whites, Multan, FATA and Faisalabad. Despite losing their game against FATA, Peshawar, with 11 points, topped the table and have thus qualified for the semifinals of the Pakistan Cup along with Karachi Whites, Multan and FATA. Rawalpindi, despite equaling FATA’s 8 points, failed to qualify owing to their inferior NRR. The first semifinal will be played between Peshawar and FATA on 16 November while the second one will be held between Karachi Whites and Multan on 17 November. The tournament final will be played on 19 November. All three games will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium. Faisalabad posted 293-8 in 45 overs after choosing to bat first against Lahore Whites at Pindi Cricket Stadium. Mohammad Faizan (70) and M Irfan Khan (70) were the prominent run-getters for the side. Shehzad Akhtar (36) and M Saleem (35) also played well. Aamer Jamal took three wickets and Lahore Whites skipper Saad Naseem returned with two wickets.

Rawalpindi got to 242-9 in the allotted 45 overs after being put into bat first by Multan at Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium. Haider Ali hit an unbeaten half-century (78*). Opening batter Abdul Faseeh added a run-a-ball 68 to the total. His fellow opener Rehman Khan chipped in with 33. Zahid Mehmood bagged three wickets while M Imran and Multan captain Sharoon Siraj got two wickets apiece.

Sharjeel Khan’s century (106) helped Multan turn the chase completely in their favor. Sharoon (63*) also hit an unbeaten half-century to help the side get over the line in 43.2 overs with three wickets to spare.

FATA banked on their decision to field first and bowled out Peshawar for 112 in 33 overs at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium. Usman Khan Shinwari registered the fourth five-wicket haul of his List A career, giving only 14 runs in return. Irfanullah Shah and Asif Afridi claimed two wickets each.

Niaz Khan (40) produced a fighting knock for Peshawar. The second-best score of the innings came from Sajid Khan’s bat (29). On the back of a half-century by Samiullah Jnr (64), FATA cruised to the target of 113 in 25.3 overs, losing only two wickets in the process. Salman Khan Jnr (32*) was the other contributor with the bat. Mohammad Ilyas and Sajid Khan each got a wicket.

In the rain-delayed match, Lahore Blues scored 197-9 in the stipulated 40 overs, after being asked to bat first by Karachi Whites at Mirpur Cricket Stadium. Hussain Talat hit a half-century (51) while Kashif Bhatti (35*) and Hunain Shah (24) took the side to a fighting total. Danish Aziz, Mir Hamza and Sohail Khan claimed two wickets each.