Peshawar win National U19 Championship 2023-24

LAHORE - Peshawar U19 emerged on top after defeating Karachi Whites U19 by one wicket in a thriller to clinch the National U19 Championship.

While chasing the target of 278 on the last day, impressive batting by Afkar Durani, Najab Khan and Ahmed Hussain allowed Peshawar U19 to take the ascendancy in the four-day National U19 Championship final held at Rana Naved ul Hasan Cricket Academy, Sheikhupura.

Karachi Whites U19 resumed their innings on day four from 88-5 in 31 overs. After batting for a further 24.2 overs, they were dismissed for 164. Ali Hassan (46, 111b, 3x4s) was the highest scorer of the innings. He was followed by Mohammad Fahad Amin, who hit 38 from 52, including six boundaries. M Shoaib Afridi registered a four-wicket haul to help restrict the Karachi Whites U19 batters. His efforts were complemented by M Irfan and Jawad Ali, both of whom grabbed two wickets each.

Peshawar U19’s chase was driven by Afkar Durani (75, 107b, 5x4s, 1x6), who provided a solid foundation. Najab Khan (41, 44b, 2x4s, 1x6) and Ahmad Hussain (44, 55b, 2x4s) were the other contributors with the bat. Despite losing successive wickets, Peshawar U19 were able to get over the line with just a wicket to spare in the 55th over.

Naveed Ahmed Khan and Syed Tayyab Hussain took two wickets each while M Fahad Amin and Baseer Shah returned with one scalp each, as the Karachi Whites bowlers attempted to derail the chase. Najab Khan was named player of the final for his 96 in the first innings followed by 41 in the second innings. Karachi Whites U19 captain Saad Baig took home the best wicket-keeper, best batter and player of the tournament awards for his tally of 750 runs and 27 dismissals behind the stumps in the season. Karachi Whites off-spinner Naveed Ahmed Khan was declared best bowler of the tournament for picking up 40 wickets