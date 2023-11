ATTOCK - Police in Attock have apprehended seven antisocial elements, recovering two rickshaws, nine motorcycles, and drugs from their possession. Shahid Parvez and Usman Siddiqui were arrested in the first operation, where nine stolen bikes and two stolen rickshaws were recovered. In subsequent attempts, Shan Ullah, Israr Ahmad, Shams u Din, Rashid, and Faisal were arrested, and authorities seized 1.8 kg of chars, 114 grams of heroin, 110 grams of ice, and 10 litres of liquor.