Police detain 48 illegal Afghans

HYDERABAD - Hyderabad Police detained 48 illegal Afghan residents during various operations across the city and shifted them to a holding camp for their repatriation. A spokesperson for the district police informed on Monday that in accordance with the instructions issued by the Sindh government, SSP Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Sheikh directed Hyderabad Police to take strict actions against illegal Afghan residents. In this regard, the police force conducted a combing operation around the Afghan Basti area under the supervision of DSP Chalgari Kashif Ali Qadri and SHO Hatri Inspector Ziad Ali Noonari, during this operation, multiple individuals were investigated and their identity cards and other documents were thoroughly checked.