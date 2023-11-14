Tuesday, November 14, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Police detain 48 illegal Afghans

Our Staff Reporter
November 14, 2023
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

HYDERABAD  -  Hyderabad Police detained 48 illegal Afghan residents during various operations across the city and shifted them to a holding camp for their repatriation. A spokesperson for the district police informed on Monday that in accordance with the instructions issued by the Sindh government, SSP Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Sheikh directed Hyderabad Police to take strict actions against illegal Afghan residents. In this regard, the police force conducted a combing operation around the Afghan Basti area under the supervision of DSP Chalgari Kashif Ali Qadri and SHO Hatri Inspector Ziad Ali Noonari, during this operation, multiple individuals were investigated and their identity cards and other documents were thoroughly checked.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1699853091.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023