PPP has best programme to overcome financial crunch, claims Gilani

MULTAN - Former Prime Minister, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, claimed that no political party other than the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has a better programme to overcome the economic crisis of the country.

Addressing a gathering in UC Muhammadpur Ghota in Qasim Bela, he stated that if the PPP voted to power with a two-third majority in the upcoming general election, it would bring great news for a better future of the next generations. He reminisced that his party always served the people of the constituency in the true sense.

Haji Owais Bhupla, Malik Farooq Bhupla, Malik Zahid Bhupla, Malik Khizr Bhupla, Malik Fayaz Bhupla, Malik Shafiq Bhupla, Malik Zubair and others were present. The PPP made Pakistan nuclear power, sensitized people of their rights and ensured the priority-based measures for the development and prosperity of the country and the nation, a PPP Senator recalled. He hoped that the people have the best opportunity to give the PPP a heavy mandate in the elections to bring it into power. Gilani said that the people of UC Muhammadpur Ghota will make the candidates of PPP successful with a huge mandate in the general elections.