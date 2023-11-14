PPP ridicules PML-N, MQM alliance

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday ridiculed the alliance between the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan. PPP leader Senator Waqar Mehdi strongly reacted to the allegations by the MQM leaders against the PPP. According to Senator Waqar Mehdi, “sacrificing the 1973 Constitution” for the sake of power by the PML-N and the MQM was questionable. He stated that undermining the 1973 Constitution is equivalent to playing with the country’s security. Questioning the loyalty of MQM, Senator Waqar Mehdi asked, “MQM was not even loyal it’s founder.”. In a media interaction, he credited the leadership and workers of the PPP for sacrifices made for the Constitution, referring to struggles involving fire and blood. Senator Waqar Mehdi dismissed MQM’s role in the restoration of democracy, stating that they have never played a part in the struggle for democracy. He linked the birth of MQM to military dictators Zia-ul-Haq and Pervez Musharraf. Highlighting historical events, Senator Waqar Mehdi mentioned MQM’s support for shooting at the people of Lahore in 1965 to secure a vote for the National Assembly Speaker