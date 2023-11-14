PRCS chief calls on envoy of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus

ISLAMABAD - PRCS Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari met with the Ambassador of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Dilsad Senol, in Islamabad on Monday.

Dilsad Senol warmly welcomed Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari to the Northern Cyprus Embassy. Both the dignitaries engaged in discussions encompassing various topics, including bilateral relations and the importance of strengthening cooperation for the betterment of humanity.

During the meeting, Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari provided a comprehensive overview of the programmes and initiatives undertaken by the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), particularly in response to the recent floods in Pakistan. He highlighted the organisation’s active assistance in 55 districts, benefitting over 2.7 million people through the provision of tents, food, non-food items, shelter, cash assistance, and essential household items.

PRCS chief also underscored PRCS’s substantial contributions since the 2005 earthquake, with responses to over 45 major emergencies and disasters across Pakistan, aiding more than 12.4 million beneficiaries. He emphasised the extensive network of 6 million volunteers across Pakistan and proposed collaboration between the Pakistan Red Crescent Society and the Northern Cyprus Turkish Red Crescent on various healthcare and community-based initiatives through different programmes and projects. Additionally, he extended an invitation to Ambassador Dilsad Senol to visit the PRCS National Headquarters.

Ambassador Dilsad Senol praised the exceptional services of PRCS during natural disasters and emergencies, specifically commending their recent humanitarian assistance to flood-affected families. She assured that cooperation with the Red Crescent would be strengthened to ensure uninterrupted service to humanity. PRCS Chairman presented a commemorative shield from PRCS to Ambassador Dilsad Senol.