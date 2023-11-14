Proposals for setting up burn unit at RCH underway

RAWALPINDI - Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatha on Monday said that proposals for setting up a burn unit at Red Crescent Hospital (RCH) were under consideration, which would be announced soon.

Presiding over the meeting of the RCH Committee, he said that serving humanity was the best of all acts of worship and directed the hospital management to encourage students through awareness in schools and colleges for collecting donations for the RCH. He said that free-of-cost hepatitis B and C tests facility would be provided at Red Crescent along with the burn unit. Chatha said that the Pakistan Red Crescent was not only providing relief to the people in distress but also equipping thousands of volunteers with first aid training so that they were ready to deal with difficult situations.

On the occasion, the Commissioner was briefed that the RCH comprised four kanals of land and was currently being used as a Mother and Child Healthcare Hospital. From May 23 to date many patients had been treated while 63 deliveries had been done. The family planning unit of the hospital was functional while during November, the Green Star organisation would spend as much as Rs 6 million for revamping of the hospital. Additional Commissioner Coordination Syed Nazarat Ali, Group Leader Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce Sohail Altaf, Director Health Dr Ansar, Ramisha Javed, Secretary Red Crescent and other concerned officers also participated in the meeting held at Commissioner Office Rawalpindi.