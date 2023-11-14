PSX gains 1,132 more points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Monday, gaining 1,132.21 points, a positive change of 2.04 percent, closing at 56,523.58 points against 55,391.37 points the previous trading day. A total of 660,649,520 shares valuing Rs22.409 billion were traded during the day as compared to 640,836,781 shares valuing Rs21.146 billion the previous day.

As many as 385 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 220 of them recorded gains and 147 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 100,788,191 shares at Rs.1.37 per share, Cnergyico PK with 60,730,540 shares at Rs.4.70 per share and Hum Network with 32,478,500 shares at Rs.7.25 per share. Rafhan Maize XD witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.594.75 per share price, closing at Rs.8,524.75, whereas the runner-up was Nestle PakistanXD with a Rs.547.50 rise in its per share price to Rs7,847.50. Unilever Foods XD witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.1,400.00 per share closing at Rs22,000.00, followed by Sapphire Fiber with a Rs.30.00 decline to close at Rs.1,200.00.