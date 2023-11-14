Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Punjab govt announces various category student scholarships

Staff Reporter
November 14, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   The Punjab govt has announced scholarships for talented and deserving students. Punjab Education Endowment Fund (PEEF) official sources told APP that candidates who have passed the matriculation and intermediate examination in 2023 with at least 60 percent marks will be able to apply. To avail the scholarships, online application can be submitted to Punjab Education Endowment Fund, besides orphan students can also apply for scholarship. Children of government employees in grades 1 to 4 with salary below Rs60000 will be eligible, they said. Likewise, students belonging to minority are also eligible to apply. Moreover government of the Punjab has also decided to accommodate the ‘special students’ for these scholarship. It is worth mentioning here that scholarships will be given to talented minority students under the Department of Human Rights and Minority Affairs.

