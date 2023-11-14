Rampant deforestation increases risk of flooding in KP

ISLAMABAD - The rampant deforestation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has further increased risk of flooding and other natural catastrophes in the province as massive tree cover has been removed by the timber mafia.

The views were expressed by the experts at a seminar titled Walking into Disaster: Massive Illegal Deforestation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa jointly organised by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) and Sarhad Conservation Network (SCN).

While moderating the discussion, Convener, SCN, Dr Adil Zareef said the issue of deforestation has been pronounced since June 2023 after the interim government came into power in the province.

He said the situation is disturbing in newly merged and settled districts due to increased tree cutting leaving the lush green forests denuded and future of generations compromised.

Dr Zareef said forest is a devolved subject after the 18th Amendment but it is a trans-boundary issue affecting locally, regionally and internationally as the country is ranked fifth most vulnerable at the Global Climate Index.

He added that the forum intended to garner workable suggestions from this seminar to pass it on to the relevant forums. He warned that deforestation can cause serious consequences during flooding.

In his opening remarks, Mohammad Rafiq, former Country Head IUCN said despite its less emissions Pakistan is mostly exposed to climate disasters.

He opined that deforestation is not new but rather it started from British Colonial era when they raised the teak forests for its timber supplies.

The British to serve their purpose introduced malicious legislation that divided the forests into protected and guzara forests dividing it between the state and the communities, he said.

He regretted that the deforestation has increased backed by the timber mafia deeply aligned with forest service. However, the benefits did not reach to the forest owners as the local masses cannot access to the decision making forums which gives room to the contractors (timber mafia) to exploit the forests.

He recommended that forest needs to be managed under approved working or management plans which indicates the entire progress of the forest.

He further said that a complete independent review of the forest service and management along with a coherent policy and legal framework and a hundred year vision for forest management should be done.

Moreover, an irreversible policy decision to stop commercialisation of state forest forever should be taken as forests standing are more valuable than forest cut, he added. Former Senator Afrasiab Khattak, President Rooshan Democratic Institute said the problem in KP is that tribal expansion has been overextended into our areas. “We had a very difficult geography that put us at the receiving end of the Russia-British colonial era contestation and also the region has been ravaged by global war on terror,” he added.

Khattak said the prolonged domination of feudal gentry owning the land in KP impacted the forest sector as well who wanted to become capitalistic elites through shortcuts.

He suggested that it is necessary to lobby more as the groups working on population are approaching political parties to add population in their manifesto which should be replicated to protect forests.

Chairperson, Board of Governors, SDPI Ambassador (Retd) Shafqat Kakakhel said the climate change impacts will be felt in the provinces and we must unite on behalf of communities for their own wellbeing.

Forests, he said are an integral part of the discourse on climate change as it has its impacts on cross-sectoral areas from sea level rise to heatwaves and forest fires.

“Pakistan is a forest deficient country due to its soil and less rainfall. The model of Iran for conservation of lakes, wetlands and water bodies which is appreciable as it is a water deficient country, should be replicated for forest conservation,” he added

Arshad Samad Khan, Provincial Coordinator, World Bank said climate change is directly impacting our livelihoods and sustainability, whereas there is need to probe the nexus between climate change-deforestation and national security.

He said in the prevailing scenario food security is a bigger issue for Pakistan in terms of its exponential population increase as it will also have an impact on our water security leading to increased conflicts in the region on resources.