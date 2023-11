RAWALPINDI - Following the directives of the Director General, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate of RDA has issued a notice to Dr. Yasir Mahmood Chohan, CEO of the illegal housing scheme “World RCCI City” in Rawalpindi. The notice cites cheating and misleading practices, leading to a demolition order and the impending filing of a First Information Report (FIR) against the scheme’s owner.