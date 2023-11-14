Tuesday, November 14, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Rupee sheds 51 paisas against dollar

APP
November 14, 2023
Business, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   Pakistani rupee on Monday witnessed 51-paisa devaluation against US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs287.54 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 287.03. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 287 and Rs 289.5 respectively. The price of the Euro increased by Rs 1.15 to close at Rs 307.41 against the last day’s closing of Rs 306.26, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs 1.89; whereas an increase of Rs 1.48 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 352.00 as compared to the last closing of Rs 350.52. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 14 paisas each to close at Rs 78.28 and Rs 76.66 respectively.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1699853091.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023