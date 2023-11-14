Tuesday, November 14, 2023
SC imposes Rs1m fine on Punjab govt for acquiring land without owner’s permission in 2007

APP
November 14, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -   The Supreme Court on Monday imposed a fine of Rs one million on the Punjab Government for acquiring the land of a citizen for the construction of a road in 2007 without his permission and paying any compensation. A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa heard the case related to the matter. At the outset of hearing, the CJP remarked that how the provincial government had built a road on someone’s land without permission or payment. The petitioner neither gifted the land to the government nor it was acquired in accordance of the law, he noted. The court expressed annoyance at the Additional Advocate General Punjab and asked why he had filed such a futile case

APP

