Tuesday, November 14, 2023
SHC summons JIT chief in missing persons’ case

Agencies
November 14, 2023
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI  -  The Sindh High Court (SHC) heard cases of missing persons and expressed displeasure at the police and the provincial government, demanding answers regarding the whereabouts of the missing citizens. During the proceedings, a heated exchange transpired between the court and the police, with the provincial government asserting that they lack control over law enforcement. The court, however, expressed skepticism, questioning the accountability and responsibility of the authorities. “If the missing citizens are not within the purview of the provincial government, then where did they go?” the court questioned, emphasising the urgency of locating the missing persons and presenting them before the court.

Agencies

