Sindh CM fixes minimum sugarcane price at Rs425 per maund for crop 2023-24

KARACHI - Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar after thorough discussion and considering the cost of production worked out by the Agriculture Department has fixed a minimum sugarcane price at Rs425 per maund for crop 2023-24. The meeting was held here at CM House on Monday and was attended by Chief Secretary Dr Fakhre Alam, Advocate General Sindh Hassan Akbar, Secretary Finance Kazim Jatoi, Secretary Agriculture Aijaz Shah, Secretary Food Nasir Abbas and other concerned officers. Secretary Agriculture Aijaz Shah briefing the chief minister about the cost of sugarcane cultivation said that per acre cost has been worked out at Rs244,984, and the average yield of an acre is 650 maunds means Rs377 per 40-kg. If 12.7 percent profit over the total expenditures is added, the price would come to Rs425. Chief Secretary Fakhre Alam said that he has also chaired a meeting of the Agriculture Department and the minimum price was worked out at Rs425 and if the profit of 15 percent as demanded by the agriculturists were added the price would go to Rs434 per 40-kg.

The chief minister approved the minimum wage of sugarcane at Rs425 per 40-kg and directed the chief secretary to get the price approved by the cabinet through circulation.

Presentation

The agriculture secretary briefing the chief minister about the structure and strategy of his department said that it has 12 wings, including Extension, Research, Agriculture Management, Training and Research, Agriculture Marketing, Cane Commissionerate, Cotton Commissionerate, Bureau of Supply and Price, Weight and Measures and Planning and Monitoring Cell. Different wings of the departments have 10 director generals. At this, the chief minister said that most of the wings of the department have failed to perform. He directed the secretary of agriculture to evaluate the performance of every wing and wind up those wings which have lost their utility. The CM was told that the agriculture department strategy is modernisation of agriculture research, advancement of mechanised agriculture, strong market information system, improved agriculture extension service, improved water management, aiming to increase productivity and reduce poverty, control hoarding/ smuggling of essential commodities in coordination with district administration and law enforcing agencies.