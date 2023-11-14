Smuggling attempt thwarted by Customs at Karachi airport

KARACHI - The Customs officials at the Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) Airport Collectorate successfully intercepted an attempt to smuggle goods valued at more than Rs5.5 million.

Upon the arrival of Bilal Ghani via a Gulf Air flight from Bahrain, Customs personnel stationed at the International Arrival Lounge grew suspicious and halted Ghani at the Green Channel. They conducted an inquiry regarding the contents of his luggage, suspecting the presence of prohibited or dutiable items.

Despite Ghani’s denial of carrying any restricted items, Customs officers, unsatisfied with his response, subjected his luggage to a thorough scan.

The examination revealed a cache of smuggled items, including mobile phones, iPads, Apple watches, laptops, computer parts, perfumes, branded women’s shoes, and coffee.

Consequently, the Customs officials seized the passenger’s luggage and detained Bilal Ghani. The total value of the confiscated items amounted to Rs5.5 million, with an applicable duty tax of Rs3.1 million.

The detained passenger faces charges under the Customs Act, and ongoing investigations are in progress.

CUSTOMS RECOVER 36,000 SAUDI RIYALS FROM PASSENGER TRAVELING ABROAD

The Collectorate of Customs Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) in Karachi, customs staff stationed at the International Departure Lounge seized 36,000 Saudi Riyals, equivalent to 2.7 million Pakistani Rupees, from a passenger who was traveling to Dubai.

The currency has been confiscated, according to a spokesperson for Customs on Monday. The passenger named Imran had concealed the recovered Riyals within his clothing.

The passenger is facing action under the Customs Act, and further investigation is currently underway.