Tuesday, November 14, 2023
SNGPL disconnects another 87 connection

Staff Reporter
November 14, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) in its ongoing crackdown against gas pilferers, disconnected another 87 connections besides imposing a fine of Rs 4.9 million in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad. According to a spokesman for the company, in Lahore, the regional team disconnected 18 connections on illegal use of gas while two in Bahawalpur. Five connections were disconnected in Multan and16 in Sheikhupura imposing 2.9 million rupees. The SNGPL team also disconnected another 26 meters in Peshawar and Karak, and also lodged an FIR on illegal use of gas. In Mardan, the team disconnected 15 connections while in Islamabad four connections were also disconnected.

