Sophie makes thoughtful pledge amid romance with Pearson

LOS ANGELES - Sophie Turner made her Instagram comeback with a thought provoking video message about environmental issues amid her blooming romance with Peregrine Pearson. The Game of Thrones alum shared her serious concerns about the evident effects of global warming in her latest shared video. She began her video message by saying, “I have been asked to spread the word about positive power. And on doing the research and noticing the very clear effects of global warming, it’s something that I really wanted to raise awareness for.” The actress urged her audience to switch over to renewable energy and let nature provide power. She continued, “So we need to let our leaders know this, that this is the future that we want for ourselves and for those we love, our children and our grandchildren.” This comes after Turner, who recently parted ways from the Jonas Brothers star singer, became romantically involved with British aristocrat, Pearson. A source told to the Life & Style that “Sophie feels absolutely no guilt about moving forward with Perry. He is reintroducing her to his circle, and she’s loving it.”