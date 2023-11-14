SSWM responsibility to provide healthy, clean environment to people: MD

HYDERABAD - The Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management Irfan Butt Monday said that providing neat and clean environment to people was SSWM basic responsibility, however cooperation of elected representatives and social activists also needed. He expressed these views while talking with elected representatives of area and social activists in the office of Bhai Khan Welfare. Irfan said that all resources were being utilised to ensure cleanliness so that a healthy environment could be provided to the masses. He said that sanitation staffs of Solid waste department do their work with punctuality and on time however people dump garbage of their shops and markets on roads after the opening of business activities which creates hurdles for us. He urged elected representatives and social activists to educate people about the significance of cleanliness and cooperate with us in social work. He said that uplift projects of Bhai Khan Welfare were laudable.