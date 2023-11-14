Tariq Ziauddin to build a sustainable insurance model

Building a Sustainable Insurance Model

1. How has the commercial insurance industry evolved in recent years?

In recent years, the Commercial Insurance Industry has undergone significant transformations. Several key factors have driven these changes:

Regulatory Aspects & Prudent Underwriting:The industry, once steeped in tradition, has embraced regulatory controls and adopted Prudent Underwriting practices. This shift ensures the protection of both policyholders and insurers.

Organizational Restructuring:A notable shift in organizational structures has occurred, with a focus on talent acquisition. Young professionals have entered the industry, armed with insurance qualifications, injecting new energy across all segments of insurance companies.

Technological Transformation:Manual tasks have transitioned into automated processes, streamlining operations and offering quicker responses to business needs. Management Information Systems (MIS) play a vital role in evaluating performance, aiding in making informed decisions in Underwriting and Claims.

Alternate Business Channels:Emerging channels such as Digital Sales, Web-based Solutions, and Brokerage Houses have expanded premium sources with cost-effective models, reaching previously untapped market segments. These channels have fostered healthy competition and improved services for both individual and organizational clients.

2. What are the primary challenges facing commercial insurers today?

Commercial insurers face significant challenges amid the current economic and fiscal landscape. While business volumes have grown, market share stagnates due to the absence of new projects or business cycles generating insurance opportunities.

Currency devaluation against the US dollar impacts reinsurance support, making prudent underwriting more challenging. Risk-sharing mechanisms involve local insurers in facultative arrangements, limiting pricing flexibility and coverage. This sharing of clientele data among insurers increases competition but poses challenges in offering cost-effective models. International reinsurance may be necessary but may not always be feasible or cost-effective.

3. How is TPL Insurance addressing these challenges?

TPL Insurance has taken a proactive approach in responding to market challenges. The company focuses on developing new products and business strategies for sustainability. By exploring untapped market segments and expanding into corporate and commercial insurance, TPL Insurance has diversified its portfolio. Prudent underwriting models guide its risk appetite.

TPL Insurance explores both local and international reinsurance arrangements to cater to individual policyholders and SME sectors. Effective teamwork and corporate strategies have contributed to an increase in TPL Insurance's market share.

4. How can businesses safeguard themselves from the risks of doing business?

To mitigate business risks, consider these strategies:

Careful Market Selection: Choose target markets with care.

Flexible Terms: Create win-win situations with flexible but reasonable rates and terms.

Consistent Renewals: Maintain renewal consistencies.

Tailored Solutions: Offer solutions to entities facing challenging insurance terms.

Portfolio Management: Keep an eye on portfolio analytics and mix.

Lost Business Recovery: Efforts to regain lost premiums and bridge the gap.

Sales Analysis: Monitor sales figures closely, tying them to claims ratios.

5. What trends are emerging in the commercial insurance market?

In the commercial insurance market, several notable trends are taking shape:

Dominance of Leading Insurers:Larger insurers boasting extensive clienteles are likely to wield significant influence over insurance terms and conditions.

Innovation in Products:Anticipate a surge in innovative insurance products aimed at securing new revenue streams.

Controlled Claims Costs: Efforts to control repair and associated costs will be on the rise, saving on claim expenses.

Intense Competition: Prepare for severe competition, with aggressive rate cuts as a prominent feature.