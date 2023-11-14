Terrorist killed, soldier embraced martyrdom in two separate incidents

The security forces have killed an active terrorist during an intelligence based operation in Bara area of Khyber District.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations the slain terrorist has been identified as Qudrat Shah alias Abubakar.

The security forces also recovered weapon and ammunition recovered from the killed terrorist, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities.

In another incident in general area Darazinda, Dera Ismail Khan District, terrorists fired upon vehicles of a private company working on a development project in the area.

Resultantly, two innocent civilian employees of the company, Muhammad Faisal and Asif Kamran residents of District Karak were martyred.

Sepoy Syed Muhammad Shaheen Shah employed on the security of the project, having fought gallantly, also embraced Shahadat during the attack.

Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and would continue to support the economic progress of the area.