The Marvels: Superhero movie bombs with lowest MCU box office debut

LONDON - Superhero film The Marvels made just $47m (£38m) in its first weekend, in the US, making it the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) lowest opening. In contrast, Avengers: Endgame made box office history in 2019 by taking a record-breaking $1.2bn (£980m) in global ticket sales in its opening run. The Marvels, starring Brie Larson, Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris, follows 2019’s Captain Marvel film. It was down 67% on the first film, analyst David A Gross said. “This opening is an unprecedented Marvel box office collapse,” he said, adding that second superhero instalments usually outperform the originals and The Marvels has some way to go to recoup its $220m (£179m) production cost. But it is not clear whether this reflects superhero fatigue at the cinema after so many hugely successful blockbusters. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which opened at cinemas in May, fared better with $118m (£96m) at the US box office for its opening weekend. Gross suggested that the growth of streaming services may be denting cinema revenue, along with the recently ended actors’ strike, which meant The Marvels’ stars were unable to do promotional work. He also cited “unimaginative and bad movies” across the genre. Forbes’ Dani Di Placido wrote in March that superhero films just don’t feel essential any more”, adding; “Marvel Studios seems to be suffering from the same issues the comics did, releasing too much, too soon, resulting in a confused, fatigued audience.” Nearly a year ago, Miles Surrey suggested that “after 20 years and billions in box office earnings, early signs suggest that the tides are turning against superheroes as the most dominant force in pop culture”. He said “polls have supported the theory that superhero fatigue is beginning to set in”. The Marvels sees Captain Marvel trying to rescue a destabilised universe with the help of Ms Marvel, played by the TV show’s Vellani and Captain Monica Rambeau, played by Parris.