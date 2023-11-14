Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Two drug pushers held with 5kg Hashish

Our Staff Reporter
November 14, 2023
MUZAFFARGARH  -  Police arrested two drug pushers in separate raids and recovered nearly five kilograms of Hashish from their possession in Chowk Sarwar Shaheed police area, police said on Monday. Police said that an accused Shakeel Lal Begi was arrested with 2250 gram of Hashish while Nadeem Abbas was caught with 2620 gram of Hashish in separate operations conducted by Chowk Sarwar Shaheed police. Both have been shifted to police lock-up and cases registered against them under relevant sections of PPC. DPO Muzaffargarh Syed Husnain Haidar said that police would continue anti-narcotics operations to eliminate the menace from society.

