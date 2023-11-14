Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Two soldiers embrace martyrdom in exchange of fire with militants in NW: ISPR

Our Staff Reporter
November 14, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  Two soldiers were martyred while one terrorist was killed in an exchange of fire between security forces and militants in the Mir Ali area of district North Waziristan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Last night, an exchange of fire took place between troops and terrorists, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). Troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and resultantly one terrorist was killed, it added. During intense fire exchange, 25-year-old Sepoy Abdullah and 19-year-old Sepoy Muhammad Sohail, having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat.

“Sanitization of the surrounding areas is being carried out to neutralize any terrorists found in the area,” the military’s media wing said. Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve, it added.

Our Staff Reporter

