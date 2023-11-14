Tuesday, November 14, 2023
UK PM sacks interior minister Braverman over comments on pro-Palestine protests

Agencies
November 14, 2023
International, Newspaper

LONDON   -   British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak sacked his interior minister Suella Braverman on Monday after her criticism of the police’s handling of a pro-Palestinian march divided his party and threatened his authority. Under fire from opposition lawmakers and members of the governing Conservative Party to eject Braverman, Sunak seemed to have brought forward a long-planned reshuffle to bring in allies and remove ministers he felt were not performing. Following her dismissal, Braverman said “it has been the greatest privilege of my life to serve as home secretary”. “I will have more to say in due course,” she added. Last week, Braverman defied Sunak by publishing an article accusing the police of adopting “double standards” in its treatment of protests — an argument opposition Labour said inflamed tensions at a pro-Palestinian demonstration on Saturday. Then more than 140 people were arrested after far-right counter protesters skirmished with police, who tried to keep them away from the 300,000 pro-Palestinian marchers.

Agencies

