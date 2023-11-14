Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Unchecked sale of contaminated dairy items sparks health crisis

Israr Ahmad
November 14, 2023
RAWALPINDI  -   Numerous Rawalpindi residents have raised concerns about the unbridled sale of unhygienic and highly adulterated milk and yogurt, resulting in widespread illnesses. Regrettably, both the district government and the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) have yet to take action against these sellers. Citizens are urging caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and Health Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir to direct the district government to launch a campaign against these purveyors of contaminated dairy products.

The tainted milk and yogurt are being sold by vendors in various areas, including Adiala Road, Mubarak Lane, Ali Town, and many others. Amir Zaman, a resident of Commercial Market, highlighted that these products, harmful for human consumption, are being sold at exorbitant rates. A kilogram of yogurt is priced between Rs 220-240, while a liter of milk ranges from Rs 180-200. Consumers unknowingly ingest adulterated products, leading to severe health issues, especially among children and the elderly.

Irshad Janjua, a study visa consultant, noted the widespread sale of extremely unhygienic milk and yogurt at high prices, affecting consumers and even reaching restaurants and fast-food outlets. Despite public complaints, regulatory bodies like the PFA seem indifferent to the matter. Shahzad Farooq expressed dismay, stating that shopkeepers continue to distribute this “white poison,” while authorities turn a blind eye.

Medical professionals interviewed by The Nation reported a surge in digestive disorders, kidney diseases, cancer, and other ailments attributed to the consumption of unhygienic and chemically-adulterated milk and yogurt. The unhygienic milk is transported to the city from various locations in South Punjab, with some officials allegedly colluding with suppliers, a matter requiring urgent attention from caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and Health Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir.

Despite attempts to contact Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema for government action against the ongoing sale of adulterated dairy, no response was received at the time of this report.

Israr Ahmad

