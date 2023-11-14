USB Flash Drives manufacturing

I, Syed Aqeel Sarwar, have been noticing for many years that all brands of USB Flash Drives give you less than one gigabytes for one gigabytes space. For example, when you purchase a 64-gigabytes USB Flash Drive whether it is Kingston, HP, or San Disk, it gives 57.some million bytes of space. The 57.some million bytes of space that the drive shows is actually 55.some gigabytes.

A 64-GB Flash Drive should show 67.some million bytes of space. This corruption in the manufacturing of USB Flash Drives is for 2-GB, 4-GB, 8-GB, 16-GB, 32-GB, 64-GB, 128-GB, 256-GB, and so on. GB stands for gigabytes. The manufacturers of USB Flash Drives themselves should get rid of this corruption. If they do not do it themselves then the governments of USA and China should step in and make the manufacturers manufacture space-wise right-sized drives. Hard Drives, internal and external, manufacturers should get rid of this corruption as well. What buyers do not know is that 1-gigabyte is equal to 1,048,576 bytes which is approximately equal to 1.05 million bytes. This corruption does injustice to the USB Flash drive and hard disk drive buyers throughout the world.

SYED AQEEL SARWAR,

Lahore.