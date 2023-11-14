World Cup debacle - selection committee faces the music

Changes are expected in the national cricket team and the axe falls on the selection committee in the wake of dismal world cup performance.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Managing Committee chairman Zaka Ashraf on Tuesday held a meeting with former cricketers, and sought their advice after the Pakistan cricket team failed to make its mark in the world cup.

Among the participants were Younis Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Wahab Riaz and Sohail Tanvir. The ex-cricketers shared their experiences and pinpointed that the players were selected with PSL in mind and they were unable to perform in other formats.

“A player is selected on the basis of one good performance and this approach is beyond understanding,” was the consensus.

They said the high performers of domestic season were altogether ignored, implying that the world cup fiasco was not surprising.

They said the selection committee should work on merit and consider those who shine on domestic circuit.

The former players, however, backed Babar Azam and asked the PCB chief to let him continue to lead the team.

Sources said Zaka Ashraf immediately disbanded the selection committee and said a new body would select team for the Australia tour.