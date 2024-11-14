Thursday, November 14, 2024
12 Khwarij killed by security forces in N.Waziristan, Kech

Web Monitoring Desk
3:55 PM | November 14, 2024
Eight Khwarij have been killed while six got injured by security forces in an intelligence based operation at general area of Miran Shah in North Waziristan District, reported by Radio Pakistan.

In another operation, four terrorists including a high value target ring leader Sana alias Baru have also been killed by security forces at general area of Balgatar in Kech District.

According to ISPR, Sana alias Baru was focal recruitment agent, especially suicide bombers, for so called Majeed Brigade in District Kech and was highly wanted by the Law Enforcement Agencies.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

Security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country.

