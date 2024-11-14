13 brick kilns demolished in Khanewal to combat smog

Khanewal - The district government of Khanewal has adopted a new strategy to deal with the scourge of smog.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari has ordered a joint crackdown of all stakeholders in this regard to combat smog in the region. A joint meeting of Transport Authority, Highways, Patrolling Police, Public Goods Transporters was convened. On the other hand, the Environment Department and Deputy Commissioner have also held meetings with kiln owners and farmers. Smog awareness counters have been established at public transport stands.

On the instructions of the Punjab government, under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari, Environment Department Khanewal, is launching crackdown on smog-causing . In which 13 kilns that did not use modern zig zag technology were demolished, 11 kilns were sealed and a fine of 9 lakh rupees was also imposed. Similarly, the Transport Authority has taken 40 smoldering vehicles into custody and fined Rs 40 lakh. While five FIRs have been registered against those who burn crop residue and a fine of 10 lakh rupees has also been collected. A fine of one lakh rupees was imposed on a rice mill for not installing proper equipment.

In the recent action against the kilns, Sial Bricks Company and Waseem Bricks Company, Matitil Road, Nawan Shahr, Tehsil Kabirwala were demolished by a team of the Environment Department along with local police and heavy machinery for violating the zigzag technology. On the other hand, another team of Environment Department along with Municipality Mian Chanu and local police demolished 02 , Mehria Nasiriya Bricks Kiln and Al Madina Bricks Kiln Chak No. 43/15L, causing smog and violating zigzag technology. And 02 cases were registered against the kiln owners. Similarly, a fine of one lakh rupees was imposed on Five Star Rice Mills Musa virk and a notice was issued to Allah Ditta Rice Mills Musa Work Mian Chanu for not installing proper controlling devices.

The district administration is also focusing on awareness activities along with smog control actions , smog awareness counters have been established at public transport stands under the direction of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari - Assistant Commissioner Sumbal Javed inspected the smog awareness counter at Lahore Mor Bus Stand - distributed masks and pamphlets to citizens , gave awareness about the harm caused by smog - Assistant Commissioner and Secretary RTA also took action against vehicles emitting smoke. An awareness walk was organized in Kabirwala .