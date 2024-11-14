Thursday, November 14, 2024
3rd Bariatric Surgery Masterclass held at KTH

Our Staff Reporter
November 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR - The two-day 3rd Bariatric Surgery Masterclass concluded at Khyber Teaching Hospital, with distinguished guests, including the Dean of Khyber Medical College, Prof Dr Mahmud Aurangzeb, and Medical Director of Khyber Teaching Hospital, Prof Dr Ayaz Khan, in attendance.

The event began with a welcome address by Prof Dr Muzaffar-ud-Din, followed by Prof Dr Aurangzeb’s speech on the importance of the Masterclass in advancing surgical skills. Prof Dr Mohammad Zarin presented an in-depth overview of Chapter GS, while Prof Dr Farooq Afzal discussed emerging trends in weight loss surgery. Dr Imran highlighted various surgical approaches for managing obesity.

The highlight of the event was live surgery demonstrations by experts, offering hands-on experience with advanced bariatric techniques. In the closing ceremony, Prof Dr Ayaz Khan praised Prof Dr Zarin and his team for their efforts in making the event successful. Dr Nisar Ahmed concluded by thanking the participants and presenting certificates and shields to the organizers.

Our Staff Reporter

