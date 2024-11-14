Abdul Aleem Khan orders strict action against corruption in NHA

Federal Minister for Communications, Abdul , has directed the National Highway Authority (NHA) to take strict, impartial action against corrupt officers and staff. During a session chaired by Khan, where he was briefed by the federal secretary for communication and NHA chairman, departmental affairs and ongoing projects were discussed.

The session focused on important highway construction projects, including the roads from Bela to Awaran and Zhob to Loralai. Khan emphasized the need to accelerate the progress of ongoing NHA projects across all four provinces, pushing for the swift completion of these critical infrastructure initiatives.

A significant portion of the meeting was dedicated to addressing corruption within the NHA. Khan issued a one-week deadline to the NHA chairman to take strict action against corrupt officers, directing that any personnel involved in corruption be dismissed without leniency. He called for an extensive "clean-up" operation within the authority to ensure that only qualified and honest officers are appointed.

In addition to tackling corruption, Abdul instructed the NHA chairman to revise the design for the Lahore, Sialkot, and Kharian to Islamabad motorway projects, increasing the lanes from four to six. He also stressed the importance of removing barriers from the motorways and establishing electronic toll plazas.

Khan suggested that provincial governments collaborate with NHA for the construction of new roads and highways, and underscored the need for enhanced security measures, including the installation of CCTV cameras on all highways and motorways.

The minister’s directives highlight the government's commitment to improving road infrastructure, enhancing efficiency, and ensuring transparency within the NHA.