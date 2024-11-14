Thursday, November 14, 2024
Additional IGP reviews security arrangements for local bodies by-elections

Our Staff Reporter
November 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Additional IGP Karachi, Javed Akhtar Odho, on Wednesday chaired an important meeting at the Karachi Police Office to discuss security preparations for the upcoming local bodies by-elections. According to a news release, Zonal DIGPs, District SSPs, and other police officials attended the meeting. During the session, the security plan for the by-elections was thoroughly reviewed, with officers briefing the Karachi Police Chief on the details. The Additional IGP instructed that all security measures be implemented with maximum efficiency and effectiveness.

Our Staff Reporter

