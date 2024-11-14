Another TTP top militant’s anti-Pakistan video leaked

ISLAMABAD - Another audio recording of Fitna-Al Khwarij (Tehrike-e-Taliban Pakistan) top militant commander Noor Wali Mehsud has surfaced revealing his nefarious efforts to prevent terrorists in Pakistan from returning to Afghanistan. In the leaked audio, militant leader Noor Wali, speaking to Haji Ghat, another militant commander based in Pakistan, urged militants not to allow any fighters in Pakistan to turn back to Afghanistan, emphasising that no one should change their course or leave. Defence and security analysts believe that the audio of two militants served as a clear evidence that the Fitna-Al Khwarij top militants were hiding in Afghanistan, with their safe havens in the country with complete support by the Afghan Taliban government.

The defence analysts asserted that the Fitna AL-Khwarij was responsible for scores of cross-border terrorist attacks into Pakistan, and the growing evidence pointed to a close allegiance between the Fitna Al-Khwarij and the Afghan Taliban. The leaked audio clearly established the fact that Afghanistan would continue to be a launching pad for more terrorists entering Pakistan, with Noor Wali coercing low-ranking militants into sacrificing their lives in the name of jihad in Pakistan. The defence experts believed that Pakistan’s ongoing intensive counter-terrorism operations were making it difficult for the Fitna Al-Khwarij to operate freely in Pakistan. Furthermore, the defence and security analysts questioned why Haji Noor Wali Mehsud, if his version of jihad was legitimate, was not directly confronting Pakistani security forces himself. Security analysts pointed out that Haji Noor Wali Mehsud was misleading his followers in the name of jihad while profiting from their actions and sitting in Afghanistan.