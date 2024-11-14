Anti-smog strategy enforcement improves Multan air quality

MULTAN - The anti-smog operations carried out by the district administration and allied departments with assistance from police have brought the Air Quality Index (AQI) drastically low from 2000 few days back, but still categorised as ‘Very Unhealthy’. The operations were aided by police against smoke-emitting vehicles, brick kilns, closing business operations in markets till 8pm daily, and action against those burning crop remains or trash and others helped brought Multan AQI to 390 from a whopping 2000 around four to five days back, police spokesman said in a statement on Wednesday. However, on Wednesday at 1515 hours, Accuweather web site described Multan AQI at 223 while IQAir recorded it at 280. Meanwhile, deputy commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu intensified anti-smog operations witnessing demolition of ten more brick kilns while 40 three-wheel loaders were impounded. DC distributed facemasks among citizens on Wednesday and met with traders community leaders to secure their cooperation in the anti-smog activities. Waste Management Company and Wasa officials continued to sprinkle water into the atmosphere and on the trees to lessen smog density. According to American Lung Association web site ‘lung.org’, air quality index value 0-50 is considered as good. It is rated as moderate when 51-100 with advice to usually sensitive people to stay indoors. It is considered unhealthy for sensitive group people when it is ranged 101-150 with advice to children, and active adults and people with respiratory diseases like Asthama to limit prolonged outdoor exertion.