Arrangements finalised as LG by polls to be held on Thursday: PEC

KARACHI - Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Sharifullah on Wednesday said all arrangements for holding Local Bodies by election on Thursday (Novemebr 14) in which voters will exercise their right of franchise.

As many as 173 candidates are contesting for different vacant seats of chairmen, vice chairmen, general councilors and district council members, PEC said while addressing a press conference at his office.

Sharifullah said out of 77 vacant seats, 41 candidates had already elected unopposed while nominations had not been filed on 4 vacant seats. He said for 32 vacant seats.

PEC said all arrangement were finalized for holding Local Bodies by-elections in different districts of Sindh including Karachi. As many as 433,951 voters will exercise right to vote for 32 vacant seats.

Out of 32 vacant seats, 11 chairmen, 6 vice-chairmen, 13 general Councilors and 2 members of the district council will be elected by the voters, PEC said and added that total 271 polling stations have been set up, including 48 polling stations for men, 45 for women and 178 combined polling stations.

Regarding security arrangements, Sharifullah said that out of 271 polling stations, 213 were declared as highly sensitive, 47 as sensitive and 11 normal. He said more security personnel will be deployed at highly sensitive and sensitive polling stations as per requirement. He expressed hope that the voting process will be peaceful and smooth.

Municipal election for 4 vacant seats on Nov 14

Municipal elections will be held on 4 vacant seats of Tehsil Nawabshah and Skrand of District Shaheed Benazirabad on November 14.

DC Shehryar Gul Memon said that the elections for the vacant seats of Nawab Shah and Skrand (Chairman, Vice Chairman, District Council Member and General Member) will be held on Novenmber 14 (Thursday).

He said all arrangements including security have been completed and added that a total of 26 polling stations and 96 polling booths have been set up for the elections, including 7 male, 7 female and 12 joint polling stations, totaling 26 polling stations.

Out of 22 polling stations have been declared highly sensitive, 38 thousand 930 citizens will exercise their right to vote during the elections, including 20 thousand 928 men and women. 18 thousand 2 women voters are included.