Thursday, November 14, 2024
ATC extends physical remand of Azam Swati in riots case

Web Desk
3:06 PM | November 14, 2024
National

The Anti-Terrorism Court has extended the physical remand of former federal minister Azam Swati in a case related to rioting and vandalism.

The hearing was held in Rawalpindi, where Judge Amjad Ali Shah presided over the case and Azam Swati was presented before the court.

During the proceedings, the police requested an extension of Swati's physical remand, which the court granted.

The court approved a seven-day extension in Swati's physical remand, ordering that he be presented again on November 21.

It is important to note that a case against Azam Swati has been registered at the Taxila police station under charges of vandalism, rioting, and under the Anti-Terrorism Act. Azam Swati was arrested by the Taxila police on November 5. 

