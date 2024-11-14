Thursday, November 14, 2024
ATC extends PTI leader Azam Swati's remand in Taxila violence case

Web Desk
4:40 PM | November 14, 2024
National

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has extended the physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Swati by five days in a case concerning violence at the Taxila police station. Police had initially requested a seven-day remand, but the court granted five days instead. Swati is set to appear again on November 20, following the court’s review of arguments from both sides.

This development follows Swati’s recent apprehension by Taxila police after his release from Attock Jail earlier this month. He is accused in a case related to PTI’s violent protest, and the charges were filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997. Swati, along with PTI founder Imran Khan and Islamabad PTI President Aamir Masood Mughal Khan, faces charges in connection with the incident.

The court’s decision comes amid ongoing legal proceedings against PTI members, further intensifying the scrutiny of the party’s leaders involved in recent political demonstrations.

