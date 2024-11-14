Attock police arrest 8 outlaws

ATTOCK - Police have arrested eight outlaws allegedly involved in different crimes. Cases under the act have been registered against them and all have been sent behind the bars. As per details, police arrested Aqib r/o Tarbethi for sexually assaulting a boy while his accomplice who filmed the objectionable scenes is still at large and will be arrested soon. In another attempt, five drug peddlers were arrested from different areas recovering 5 kg hashish and two bottles liquor fron their possession. Similarly, police arrested Inam ul Haq r/o Mehria Town allegedly involved in Rs2 million fraud case and a property dealer Muhammad Ibrahim in a fake cheque case.