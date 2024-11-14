Baig calls for boosting FDI, exports to strengthen foreign reserves

ISLAMABAD - “To boost foreign reserves, efforts are required for raising FDI and exports, as remittances are already at a record-high level,” Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Member National Assembly, said this at a session titled “Unlocking Debt and Development: A Layman’s Guide on Public Debt” organised by Sustainable Development Policy Institute, on Wednesday.

Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, MNA and Member Standing Committee Revenue and Finance, in his welcome remarks, said that debt is not inherently negative, particularly when there is a viable plan for repayment and it is directed toward productive investments. However, in Pakistan, continuous rollovers have made the debt increasingly unsustainable. Now, Pakistan borrows debt simply to repay previous loans.

Baig, referring to Fiscal Debt Limitation Act, stated that debt-to-GDP ratio must be under 60 percent. Currently, it is 68 percent, but no one is held accountable as there is not enough conversation around it. The government is being advised to reduce this ratio to 50 percent, but this target may be challenging to achieve under the current circumstances. He stated that the only way to make debt sustainable is by increasing income and foreign reserves. To boost foreign reserves, efforts should focus on raising FDI and exports, as remittances are already at a record-high level, he maintained.

The Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) in collaboration with the Friedrich Ebert Stiftung (FES) commenced a three-day workshop, bringing together a diverse group of participants to engage in discussions on sustainable fiscal policies, tax reforms, and the long-term welfare of citizens. Dr Sajid Amin, Deputy Executive Director SDPI said, “The rising levels of public debt in developing countries, including Pakistan and Sri Lanka, have raised alarm bells across the region. With global debt levels reaching unprecedented heights, developing nations are facing mounting pressures, with 91 low and middle-income countries at risk of debt distress or default.”

Pakistan, for instance, is grappling with a public debt that stands at 71.8 percent of its GDP in 2024, while Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are similarly burdened, with respective debt levels of 41.1 percent and 115.5 percent. In many cases, these high debt levels are exacerbated by sluggish tax collection rates, which are well below the global average. With tax collection rates in Pakistan hovering around a mere 12 percent of GDP, compared to just 7.5 percent and 7.25 percent in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, respectively, the reliance on borrowing to fund government expenditures is unsustainable. Abdullah Dayo, Programme Manager FES, highlighted that vicious cycle of increasing debt levels coupled with low revenue collection leads to the cutting of essential public services, inflationary pressures, and higher living costs for citizens. Although Pakistan’s constitution empowers parliament to set debt limits, current levels of debt have far surpassed the statutory ceiling of 60 percent of GDP set by the Fiscal Responsibility and Debt Limitation Act (FRDL) of 2005. Dr Ali Salman, Executive Director PRIME, said that both in the short run and in the long run, public external debt has a negative and significant relationship with per capita GDP and investment in Pakistan. The domestic debt also has a negative and significant relationship with investment.

Mohsin Mushtaq Chandana, Director General Debt Management, Ministry of Finance, said that GDP has increased in proportion with inflation. Pakistan economy has stabilised because of reducing interest rates. If the debt of a country exceeds 90 percent, it drags GDP growth by 1 percent merely, mainly due to increase in interest expense. Ministry of Finance needs to raise a larger proportion of domestic borrowings through long-term securities with maturities of 10 years or longer to improve its average time to maturity, and reduce gross financing needs. He added that domestic debt in Pakistan has doubled from 2019 to 2024, whereas high debt to GDP ratio has implications for fiscal sustainability.

Sakib Sherani, CEO, Macro Economic Insights, said that Pakistan has crossed 700 percent of debt as compared to revenue which is historically highest in country’s history. In 2022-2023, the debt borrowed is higher than the last sixteen years together. The debt currently borrowed is not being used in development projects but is only used in day-to-day expenditures. As a percentage of GDP, the debt has deflated in the country but that is not the right metric to look at the issue. 66 percent of federal revenue goes to interest payment, whereas rest of 34 percent is used for rest of the expenditures.

A first of its kind, three day workshop aims to improve debt literacy amidst rising public debt and tax injustice in South Asia, with focus on Pakistan. The objective is to foster well-informed dialogue and analyses around public debt and development.