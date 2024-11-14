Bilawal Bhutto criticizes govt over policy violations, lack of consultation

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari accused the PML-N of breaking an agreement with his party, alleging that new canal projects were approved without mutual consultation, despite an understanding on PSDP discussions.

While working on the 26th Amendment, Bilawal expressed his disapproval of the government’s unilateral actions, describing the approach as flawed and pledging to brief the PPP’s Central Executive Committee on the situation.

Bilawal stressed the need for consensus in legislative matters and criticized the practice of presenting bills without sharing copies beforehand. He also voiced concern over what he called a lack of respect and partnership from the federal government.

On Pakistan’s relations with the US, Bilawal acknowledged limited diplomatic influence but emphasized that Pakistan’s geopolitical interests are key. He mentioned that his family had known former President Trump prior to his presidency, though current Pakistan-US relations have been strained for some time.

Bilawal condemned the government’s clampdown on VPNs, saying PPP was not consulted on this issue either. He argued that officials failed to grasp the significance of technology and agriculture in economic growth. He further accused the government of misrepresenting internet service availability, noting that 3G is in place rather than 4G and that internet speeds are throttled.

Bilawal also shared an update on President Asif Ali Zardari's health, stating that he is recovering from multiple fractures, though a full recovery will take time.