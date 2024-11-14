Blunt Words or Polite Talk?

Donald Trump (78) will be the next American president from the 20th of January 2025, taking over from Joe Biden (82), who came into office in 2021. As we know well, Trump was also president from 2017-2021 and both times, he beat women in the elections, first Hilary Rodham Clinton (77), perhaps a surprise to himself and the people, and this time, he won against Kamala Harris (60). The two women got a chance to run for president through unorthodox ways, Clinton having been the country’s first lady when her husband Bill Clinton (78) was president from 1993 to 2001, but she was also a senator and politician in her own right. Harris has been Vice President for Biden since 2021, not elected but chosen at the discretion of the President, as the system is; she had earlier served in high state judicial posts. Hilary Clinton won more votes than Trump in the presidential election in 2017, but since the USA has a system of nominating electors for the Electoral College, Trump became the president. This time around, Trump has also won the popular vote, and a clear majority in the Electoral College, and the Republican Party has a majority in both chambers of Congress, the House of Representatives (although not quite clear yet), and the Senate. The Vice President, this time J.D. Vance (40) will be the leader of the Senate. It has already been reported that the President-elect has nominated a woman as White House Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles (67), similar to a PM in many other countries.

President-elect Trump is known for direct talk with blunt words, both rude and crude. Others will say that direct talk is better than polite talk because the latter can cover the truth. But before I get to something more about language and politics, I would like to tell a few anecdotes about Trump.

First, the former Norwegian PM from 2013-2021, Erna Solberg (63), representing the Conservative Party, was recently asked about Trump’s style in a program on the Norwegian public broadcasting, NRK TV. She talked about her couple of visits to the White House during his last presidential term, and she said that she found Trump a cordial host, perhaps more a businessman than an ordinary politician, rather talking about concrete projects and activities than broader political issues. She also said that she thought it might be an advantage to be a woman when meeting Trump, less competitive for him. Besides, the USA has a trade surplus with Norway, something that probably pleased him, and since Norway is a very rich country there would be prospects for more trade, too. She mentioned that whenever she met Trump at other meetings, he would greet her in a typical friendly American way, saying that “Norway is a great country”. I should add that Hon. Solberg is standing for election for Norwegian PM in September 2025, and she is probably already thinking about new and better cooperation with the world’s superpower.

A foreign newspaper recently wrote that some 90 percent of the leaders of small and big countries around the world now speak of establishing good relations and cooperation with Trump and his new administration – regardless of whom they might have said they preferred before the election, Donald Trump or Kamala Harris. But now we know it will indeed be Trump, so they play their cards accordingly.

Some people say that the American president-elect is bad news for women in the USA and around the world. I am not sure about that, although as for the right to abortion in the USA, ‘pro-choice’, as it is called, there will be restrictions, allowing the states rather than federal America to decide. But in a waste country like the USA, in certain ways, it is not necessarily less democratic to let the states decide on certain laws.

As for a greener future, for better laws on the protection of the environment and less climate change, it is said that Trump and the Republicans will do less than a Democratic president would have done. Evidence of that is that during Trump’s first term as president, the USA pulled out of the Paris Agreement of 2015, the international treaty on climate change. In the short term, the USA will do less for direct domestic and international legislation in those fields – and perhaps even skip next year’s COP30 in Brazil. Whether that will be less positive in the longer term, can perhaps be debated since people need to be behind policies, and for the time being, many Americans may agree with Trump. The oil and resource-rich USA must educate itself and become more frugal about the ways it uses resources, indeed renewable resources.

The new Trump administration will focus a lot on trade, with bilateral trade agreements rather than large multilateral ones. Trump has said that the USA should introduce import duties on many goods, such as on electric cars and other manufactured goods from countries with lower salaries and production costs than in the USA, even government support, which is not uncommon in a country like China, a competitor for the USA in many fields. Trump wishes to re-develop industries in fields where the USA used to be big, such as car manufacturing, and also in new fields. He would argue that more Americans should drive American cars rather than Chinese and European cars.

Trump has many times criticised the United Nations and other multilateral organizations, even NATO, the world’s largest defence organization, to which the USA still contributes much money, and it also benefits from the sale of arms and military equipment to over thirty member countries. During Jens Stoltenberg’s term as Secretary General of NATO, which ended last October, Trump worked well with NATO in getting higher defences expenditures in the member states, but it is likely he wants them to spend even more than the current target of 2 percent of GDP in every country. Also, it is likely that the American military bases abroad will be reduced in cost, size, and role during Trump’s term. Trump wants the UN agencies to be less costly and focus more on tangible results and outcomes rather than diplomacy and polite talk.

Finally, today, let me say some things about Trump’s language and political focus, and also of other leaders with populist streaks. I believe that the Democratic Party in the USA, and the social democratic parties in Europe, lose out in elections nowadays because they are rather into inaccurate and polite talk, not concrete and direct talk with clear results. Trump and many right-wingers use crude language and exaggerations. I believe many people, young men in particular, are fed up with smooth talk and cover-up of lacking results for ordinary and poor people although claiming to be on their side.

If Trump’s coming term in office will produce more results than others have managed in a long time, then the parties on the left and centre, in America the Democratic Party, will be encouraged to change, too. But in the longer run, I still believe it is the parties on the left that will be able to renew the welfare states and create more fairness for all, within and between countries and continents. I still think that Trump and the populist right-wing politicians’ proposals are often unsocial and crude capitalist ideas. However, they can still make useful contributions, indeed helping end the Russian war in Ukraine and even a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon.

Atle Hetland

The writer is a senior Norwegian social scientist with experience from university, diplomacy and development aid. He can be reached at atlehetland@yahoo.com