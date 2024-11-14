Thursday, November 14, 2024
Book fair at GIK Institute attracts large number of students

Our Staff Reporter
November 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Swabi  -  A two-day book fair at Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology attracted a large number of students from various engineering and management sciences disciplines, along with book lovers and faculty members, on Wednesday.

Rector of GIK Institute, Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, inaugurated the fair, attended by deans, directors, faculty members, and department heads at the main library entrance. Prof Khalid highlighted that the fair provided an excellent opportunity for faculty to select books for their fields, which would be purchased by the Institute for the library, enabling students and faculty to access them as needed.

During his visit to the stalls, Prof Khalid showed interest in the newly arrived books and selected several titles. He emphasized that reading new books allows students and faculty to stay updated in today’s rapidly evolving knowledge landscape.

Muhammad Riaz, head of the GIK Institute library, stated that 16 suppliers and booksellers, mainly from Lahore and Islamabad, participated in the fair, showcasing books on engineering, social sciences, management sciences, current affairs, language, literature, and more. Discounts ranged from 25 to 50 percent.

Imran Aslam, a bookseller from Islamabad, said the fair offered a valuable opportunity to sell books in significant numbers and promote their work. Sadia Asghar, a data science student, noted that the discounts made book fairs the best time to purchase books.

The fair revealed students’ interest in literature books, as they sought to improve their English writing, speaking skills, and vocabulary.

