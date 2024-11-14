Broadcasters press ICC for immediate release of Champions Trophy 2025 schedule

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has come under pressure from broadcasters to release the Champions Trophy 2025 schedule, initially expected earlier this week.

The release was reportedly delayed due to the Indian government’s decision not to allow its team to travel to Pakistan for the event.

Broadcasters, who secured rights for ICC events through 2027 in a record $3 billion deal, emphasize that marquee matches—especially Pakistan-India clashes—are essential for maximizing viewership and advertising revenue. These high-stakes games consistently attract massive audiences and are pivotal to broadcasters' revenue strategies.

Releasing the schedule early, broadcasters argue, would help them maximize promotional and commercial efforts for these popular events.

On November 9, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) informed the ICC of the Indian government’s advisory against sending the team to Pakistan. India last visited Pakistan for the 2008 Asia Cup, with security and political tensions between the nations cited as primary concerns. Pakistan, meanwhile, has traveled to India multiple times since then, including for the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 last year.