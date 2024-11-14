Thursday, November 14, 2024
Bulking Up the SC Roster

November 14, 2024
Letters

With an increasing population and more complex cases, Pakistan’s judiciary needs more capacity to ensure a responsive system. The recent Senate-approved bill to expand Supreme Court judges from 17 to 25 is a positive development. As the world’s fifth most populous country, our stagnant judicial count dates back to the 1990s, despite rising crime rates and growing delays in case resolution. Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar noted that some individuals have been jailed for decades awaiting appeals. This expansion will help reduce the backlog, expedite justice, and strengthen the rule of law.

MUHAMMAD ASIF,

Umerkot.

