CDA board gives go ahead to formulate new rehabilitation regulations

ISLAMABAD - In a major development, the Capital Development Authority’s board on Wednesday gave a go ahead to formulate new rehabilitation regulations 2024 –curtailing a way for land affactees to get plots in lieu of their built up properties (BUP).

As per CDA’s rules, at present there are two types of awards: land award and BUP award under which land is acquired either by monetary compensation or land sharing basis while BUPs are compensated through allotment of plots terming them as ‘rehabilitation benefits’. When contacted, a senior officer dealing with the agenda informed that the initial idea regarding regulations has been placed before in the light of a recent judgment passed by the Justice Baber Sattar of Islamabad High Court for deliberations. However, when contacted, Director Public Relations CDA while talking to The Nation informed that the board has principally agreed a summary moved by the Estate Wing and decided to formulate new regulations barring any further allotment of plots against BUPs and only monetary compensation would be paid to land affectees now onwards.

The aforementioned judgment asked CDA to discontinue allotment of plots in lieu of BUPs and directed CDA to only pay monetary compensations to the land affectees. The judgment gave CDA 30 days to place the matter before and 90 days to resolve the issue of all pending BUP claims. The judgement protected the closed and past transactions and new regulations will have no effect on plots already allotted against BUPs under different policies but barred the civic agency from allotting further plots under this head.

The judgment followed by the purposed regulations may face strict resistance from local land owners, several stakeholders as they have huge stakes in BUPs. The move can further stall sector development as if CDA discontinues the allotment of plots against BUPs then it would be a challenge to get possession in many under developed sectors. The CDA in 2008-9 had acquired several residential sectors but in highly dubious act, it did not announce BUP award to get the possession of the land. According to its rules, CDA gives a five marla plot against the BUP claim of over 300 sq feet covered area. The sectors whose BUP awards are pending include E-13, F-13, C-13, C-14, C-16, I-17 and H-16 while, the CDA had announced BUP award of sector C-15 in 2016, but still failed to issue allotment letters to get the possession of land from the locals to start development work. The CDA has so far developed 24 sectors and acquired land for seven more in 2008-09, for which the BUP awards are pending. Besides pending awards, the CDA also failed to clear compensation cases of several sectors as well.

Meanwhile, the meeting decided to fully activate the Capital Emergency Services. Furthermore, it was decided that the Directorates of Emergency and Disaster Management and 1122 cares will function under the Director General of Capital Emergency Services. Furthermore, it was also decided to hire well trained and skilled personnel on a contract basis for the Capital Emergency Services. The also decided that cyber security firm will be engaged under a running contract to safeguard digital infrastructure and services. Moreover, requisite human resources will be placed under Technology and Digitalization Wing to further technically strengthen it.