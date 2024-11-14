CJP Yahya Afridi leads meeting on judicial reforms and digital transformation

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi chaired a significant meeting on Thursday aimed at advancing judicial reforms in Pakistan. According to a statement from the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the meeting included Vice Chancellors from several universities and the President of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), among other stakeholders.

During the session, the Supreme Court’s registrar provided a comprehensive briefing on the proposed reforms, while development expert Sher Shah presented a short-term plan reflecting the CJP’s vision for judicial improvements. Additionally, Humayun Zafar outlined several initiatives focused on digitally transforming the judicial system.

CJP Afridi highlighted the need for reforms across both the superior and lower judiciary and praised universities for their role in supporting these changes. The meeting concluded with a consensus to introduce modern technology to enhance the judicial framework. A broader consultation with stakeholders, including the public, is also planned to further shape the reform agenda.

The Supreme Court reported that CJP Afridi’s recent policy aimed at reducing the backlog of cases has shown positive results, with over 377 cases resolved in the past week alone.