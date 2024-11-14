Climate dilemma: Misery of the Future

Imagine it’s August 21, 2097, and you receive a message saying you’ve won a family trip to the USA. A week later, you arrive, only to find New York City submerged, ravaged by the impacts of climate change. You tell your children the story of how this city began sinking in 2023, back when you were their age. Now, rather than walking the streets of New York, you travel by boat through a flooded landscape. The Statue of Liberty stands nearly submerged, with only her torch-bearing hand visible—a haunting image, as if she’s calling for help. Rising sea levels threaten coastal cities globally, taking centuries to swallow a metropolis but posing an undeniable, alarming threat.

Now, imagine this happening in Pakistan. By the century’s end, Karachi could face a similar fate, with aquatic life taking over areas like Malir and Saddar. To prevent such scenarios, we must adopt preventive measures against climate change. Philanthropist Bill Gates, in his book *How to Avoid a Climate Disaster*, outlines strategies to counteract these dangers. His proposals, including reducing carbon emissions to zero by 2050 and using the ‘green premium’—the extra cost of adopting green technologies—offer a path forward. The book stresses renewable energy, electric vehicles, and carbon capture as solutions, ending with a call for everyone to calculate and reduce their own carbon footprint. If we fail to act, the result is terrifying: we must reach zero carbon emissions by 2050, or face a dire future.

QASIM JAMIE,

Skardu.